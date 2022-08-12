CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

CS Disco Trading Down 54.9 %

LAW traded down $15.90 on Friday, hitting $13.06. 188,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,477. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $765.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.