CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

CSP Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,922. CSP has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 469,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,779.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 469,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,779.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 15,763 shares of company stock worth $139,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of CSP worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

