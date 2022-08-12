CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTRRF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CTRRF stock remained flat at $13.13 during trading on Friday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

