CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRT.UN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CRT.UN traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$17.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.25 and a 1 year high of C$18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.09.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

