CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTIC. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of CTIC opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,473,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,729,572. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 1.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 566,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

