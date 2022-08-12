Cubiex (CBIX) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Cubiex (CBIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $73,809.37 and approximately $15.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014769 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038941 BTC.
About Cubiex
Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex
Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.