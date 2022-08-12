Cubiex Power 24 Hour Volume Reaches $48.00 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Cubiex Power has a total market cap of $2,965.68 and $48.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex Power coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cubiex Power has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00014851 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038852 BTC.
Cubiex Power Coin Profile
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
