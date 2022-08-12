Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $65.41.

