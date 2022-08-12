Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of CGEM stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.
In other news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 751,396 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
