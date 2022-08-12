Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,664,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 751,396 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

