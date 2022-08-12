Curve DAO Token Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00005749 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $731.06 million and $113.29 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,195.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00038113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00127869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066462 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,802,844,059 coins and its circulating supply is 525,593,420 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

