CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average is $145.00. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $73,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.