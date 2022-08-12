Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,400 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the July 15th total of 583,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 782,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CYCC opened at $1.68 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.21. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYCC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
