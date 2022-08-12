Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $210.00

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.24 or 0.00187353 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $210.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005458 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.36 or 0.00556488 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005213 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

