DA Davidson Trims Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Target Price to $20.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.77.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.24). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $283.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 3.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.