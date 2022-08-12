Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $294.90. 62,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,639. The stock has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
