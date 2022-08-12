Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $30,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $294.90. 62,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,639. The stock has a market cap of $214.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.51. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.