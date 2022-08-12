Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.1% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 41,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Up 1.2 %

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.58.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $294.70. 45,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,639. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.51. The company has a market cap of $214.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

