Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.73% of Darden Restaurants worth $121,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.9% in the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.23 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.95.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

