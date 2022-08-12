Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.22

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.26. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 414,757 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 200.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 57.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.