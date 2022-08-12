DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.51

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.51 and traded as low as $6.05. DarioHealth shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 215,555 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Cowen upped their target price on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen upped their target price on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

DarioHealth Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 311.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DarioHealth by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

See Also

