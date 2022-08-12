Decentral Games (DG) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.09 Million

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $41.09 million and $949,080.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039049 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 555,179,943 coins and its circulating supply is 553,450,119 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

