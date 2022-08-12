DeFine (DFA) Achieves Market Cap of $8.87 Million

DeFine (DFA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. DeFine has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and approximately $7.83 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFine has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

