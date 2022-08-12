dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Trading Up 5.3%

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.37 and last traded at C$11.35. Approximately 121,241 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 133,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNTL. National Bankshares began coverage on dentalcorp in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on dentalcorp from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.15.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.

