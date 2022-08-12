DePay (DEPAY) Hits One Day Volume of $132.00

DePay (DEPAY) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $536,766.44 and approximately $132.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014960 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038767 BTC.
DePay Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DePay
