Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $46.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. 29,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,903. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.