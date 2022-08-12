Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Target Price to $17.50

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.23.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE AU opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,361 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after acquiring an additional 352,369 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,469,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
