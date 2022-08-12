Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Target Price to $17.50

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.23.

NYSE AU opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.2935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,170,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $357,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,361 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after buying an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,882,311 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,686,000 after acquiring an additional 352,369 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,245,000 after buying an additional 124,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,469,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

