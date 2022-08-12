Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $379.00

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $51,721.49 and approximately $379.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1,633% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.