DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,329,976,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after purchasing an additional 73,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock worth $410,645 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DXCM stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 31,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

