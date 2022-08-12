Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered Dexterra Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

DXT traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.01. 10,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.19. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$223.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

