DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Down 74.5% in July

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHB Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBC. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DHB Capital by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $373,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DHB Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the first quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DHB Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHB Capital Price Performance

Shares of DHBC stock remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Friday. 58 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. DHB Capital has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

About DHB Capital

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

