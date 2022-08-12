DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

DHT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DHT to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DHT by 52.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 89.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of DHT by 300.6% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 400,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT



DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

