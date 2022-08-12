DHT (NYSE:DHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT opened at $7.74 on Friday. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DHT by 52.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth $238,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 89.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DHT by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

