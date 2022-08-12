DigiByte (DGB) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $208.85 million and $15.25 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001074 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,563,770,697 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.