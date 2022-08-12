Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Craig Hallum

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digimarc to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $53.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digimarc ( NASDAQ:DMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 151.69% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digimarc by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Digimarc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Digimarc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

