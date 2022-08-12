Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Announces Earnings Results

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42, Briefing.com reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dillard’s Price Performance

NYSE:DDS traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,390. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $167.03 and a 52-week high of $416.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

In related news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dillard’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 37.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.