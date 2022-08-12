Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 224,762 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,915,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 224,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.67% of Gentex worth $114,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,938. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

