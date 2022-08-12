disBalancer Trading 41.1% Lower Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $608,428.21 and approximately $142,737.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014636 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038775 BTC.
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,835,312 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
