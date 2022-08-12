Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 297,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,357. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,842 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,024 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,041 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 971,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,538,000 after purchasing an additional 366,304 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

