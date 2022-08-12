Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $295-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.81 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

