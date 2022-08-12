Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $147,600.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,015,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,590,152.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $364,663.20.

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51.

On Friday, June 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $304,249.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,441. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $467.84 million, a PE ratio of 123.25 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 550.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Donegal Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

