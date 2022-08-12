Donut (DONUT) Trading 56% Higher Over Last Week

Donut (DONUT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Donut has a market cap of $252,662.67 and $149.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038804 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

