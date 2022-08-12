Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.47.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.78. Doximity has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Doximity by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,584,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Doximity by 2,033.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after buying an additional 1,524,251 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

