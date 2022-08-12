DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

