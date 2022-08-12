DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.23.
DraftKings Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.03.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
