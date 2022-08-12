Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.56.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$19.88 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$18.52 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$935.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,613,725.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 95,600 shares of company stock worth $1,838,380.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

