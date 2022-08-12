DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $133.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.