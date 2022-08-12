Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil Sells 700 Shares

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $108.51 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

