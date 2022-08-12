Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Director E Marie Mckee Sells 1,589 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of DUK opened at $108.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $107.39.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
