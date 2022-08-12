Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,101. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

