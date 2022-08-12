Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

