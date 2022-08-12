Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. 25,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,434. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 57.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

