Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 5.2 %

BROS stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 147,673 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

