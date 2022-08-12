Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dutch Bros Trading Up 5.2 %
BROS stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $81.40.
In related news, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,005,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.30% of the company's stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.
